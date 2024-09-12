How to see Northern Lights in the UK tonight

Aurora borealis is expected to light up the sky on Thursday evening, illuminating areas of the UK in pink and green.

The phenomenon, also known as the Northern Lights, could be visible across Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England when the sun sets, the Met Office said.

Here is all you need to know about the Northern Lights:

– Where can you see displays tonight?

Those hoping to see the lights on Thursday are advised to head to an area with low light pollution.

Sightings are most likely across Scotland, and are possible in Northern Ireland, northern England and also the north Norfolk coast.

The lights will be visible when it is dark on Thursday evening and the first half of the night, but there is also a slimmer chance of them being seen in the second half.

There is another chance to see the lights on Friday night into Saturday, but it is looking as if it is going to be weaker than Thursday’s, the Met Office said.

– How can I improve my chances of seeing the lights?

Meteorologists have advised staying away from streetlights and using a camera to help improve your chances of seeing the auroras, with cameras better able to adapt to different wavelengths than our eyes.

The lights are unlikely to be visible until it gets very dark.

Remote, open areas with views of the northern horizon are best.

– Why does it happen?

Aurora displays occur when charged particles collide with gases in the Earth’s atmosphere around the magnetic poles.

As they collide, light is emitted at various wavelengths, creating colourful displays in the sky.

In the northern hemisphere, most of this activity takes place within a band known as the aurora oval, covering latitudes between 60 and 75 degrees.

When activity is strong, this expands to cover a greater area – which explains why displays can be occasionally seen as far south as the UK.