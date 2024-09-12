Concerns over financial implications of Martyn’s Law, says nightclub trade body

Nightclub bosses have said new venue safety measures under Martyn’s Law are a “significant milestone” but highlighted concerns over the financial impact of enforcing new safety protocols.

The new laws mean venues could face fines of up to £18 million if they flout rules to protect visitors and staff from potential terror attacks.

The plans, part of the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Bill and named after victim Martyn Hett, were introduced to Parliament on Thursday seven years after the Manchester Arena bombing in the wake of rows over years of delays.

The legislation follows a lengthy campaign by Mr Hett’s mother Figen Murray, after he was murdered in the suicide bombing at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017.

Industry leaders have worked alongside the government in the development of the proposals, which mean all UK venues and events with a capacity of more than 200 people will be required to take steps to prepare for and protect against an attack.

The rules will also mean safety measures must be introduced, ranging from locking doors and closing shutters to requiring larger venues to appoint a senior staff member responsible for making sure the premises is meeting requirements.

Michael Kill, chief executive of the Night Time Industries Association, which represents venues including nightclubs, hailed Ms Murray’s “relentless advocacy” in helping bring the legislation forward.

“Martyn’s Law aims to bolster safety measures at publicly accessible venues, a goal we wholeheartedly support,” he said.

“However, as we advance, it is crucial to address the proportionality of the proposed measures, within all settings.

“We must ensure that the balance between heightened security and practical implementation is carefully considered.

“Key concerns include the operational impact, skillset required of venue operators and the financial implications of enforcing these new safety protocols.”

Firms failing to comply with proposals could initially face warnings but these could increase to a maximum fine of £10,000 for smaller businesses and up to £18 million for larger venues with serious breaches.

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of fellow trade body UKHospitality, said: “Protecting our staff and customers is a top priority for hospitality businesses and we’ve been pleased to support the Government in the development of Martyn’s Law.

“I’m pleased that the legislation gives venues in the standard tier the flexibility they need to create bespoke plans to keep people safe.

“This is crucial because no two venues are the same and everyone will have different requirements to best achieve the aims of this legislation – keeping our staff and customers safe.

“I look forward to continue working with the Government and the Security Industry Authority on this critical piece of legislation, both as it goes through Parliament and throughout the process to develop sector-specific guidance.”