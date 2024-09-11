Public inquiry ordered into collusion-linked murder of solicitor Pat Finucane

The Government has ordered a public inquiry into the collusion-linked loyalist paramilitary murder of Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane in 1989.

Mr Finucane, 39, was shot dead at his family home in north Belfast in February 1989 by the Ulster Defence Association in an attack found by a series of probes to have involved collusion with the state.

His widow Geraldine and the couple’s three children have been campaigning for decades for a public inquiry to establish the extent of security force involvement.

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn made the announcement to the House of Commons.

The minister said it is a “plain fact” that a UK government commitment made more than 20 years ago to hold an inquiry into Mr Finucane’s murder “remains unfulfilled”.

“It is for this exceptional reason that I have decided to establish an independent inquiry into the death of Patrick Finucane under the 2005 Inquiries Act,” he said.

Mr Finucane’s son John, a Sinn Fein MP for North Belfast, welcomed the announcement.

“Today is for my father, Pat Finucane,” he posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“The announcement that there will now be a public inquiry into his murder is very much welcomed by our family.

“Led by my mother Geraldine, we have campaigned for decades to uncover the truth behind my father’s murder. I want to thank every person who has supported our campaign throughout those years. Today belongs to us all.

“After 35 years of cover-ups, it is now time for truth.”

In 2019, the Supreme Court said all previous examinations of the death had not been compliant with human rights standards.

The court acknowledged Mrs Finucane had been given an “unequivocal undertaking” by the government following the 2001 Weston Park Agreement that there would be a public inquiry into the murder.

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn met members of Pat Finucane’s family before announcing the public inquiry (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

However, the Supreme Court judges found that the government had been justified in later deciding against holding one.

The court said it was up to the government to decide what form of investigation was now required.

The following year, the government pushed back a decision on a public inquiry, insisting outstanding issues concerning the original police investigation needed to be first examined by the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland.

In the years since, Mrs Finucane has pursued further legal proceedings challenging the ongoing delays on a decision.

During the summer, the Court of Appeal in Belfast gave the Government a September deadline to confirm what form of human rights-compliant investigation it intends to undertake into the murder.

Mr Benn met members of the Finucane family in Belfast on Tuesday evening ahead of his announcement on Wednesday.