New TUC president named

The leader of a union representing maritime officers has been elected as the new president of the TUC.

Mark Dickinson, general secretary of Nautilus International, will serve in the role for a year and preside over next year’s TUC Congress.

Speaking at the end of this year’s conference in Brighton, he said: “This is a historic moment, as I become the first general secretary of my union to assume this position and the first seafarer since Tom Yates, National Union of Seamen, in 1958.

“From the lingering cost-of-living crisis to acts of corporate thuggery like P&O Ferries’ illegal sacking of 786 UK seafarers, workers across Britain look to us to ensure fair pay, good conditions, job security, a comfortable retirement and access to training and skills, particularly as we strive towards a just transition.

“We stand at a pivotal moment, with a new Government committed to implementing a new deal for working people.”