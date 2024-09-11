Locomotive named after music producer and rail enthusiast Pete Waterman

A locomotive has been named after veteran music producer and rail enthusiast Pete Waterman.

Freight train operator Freightliner held a naming ceremony at Crewe station on Wednesday to mark the 77-year-old’s contribution to the railway industry.

The Railway Benefit Fund, a charity which supports current and former railway workers and their families, has raised almost £2 million in donations while Waterman has held the position of president during the last five years.

Railway Benefit Fund chief executive Jo Kaye said: “Pete is a well-known railway devotee who passionately champions the railway industry and its workforce.

“He has been instrumental in making our fundraising events a success, always finding the time to engage with railway workers nationwide, actively supporting and promoting all range of media and hospitality events.

“This loco naming is a true acknowledgement of his contribution and a huge thank you from the charity and all the families we have been able to support as a result of his great work.”

In April, Waterman’s Railnuts team of rail enthusiasts set a new record for the world’s largest portable model railway, with a replica of a section of the West Coast Main Line which went on display at the NEC in Birmingham with nearly 1km (0.6 miles) of track.

Waterman is a well-known rail and model rail enthusiast (Tim Whitby/PA)

Freightliner Group chief executive Tim Shoveller said: “I have known Pete throughout my railway career.

“He is a true railway supporter, always happy to give up his time and contribute to the benefit of the railways.

“His passion and love for the industry, people and even the model form is clear to see.”

Andy Mellors, managing director of passenger train operator Avanti West Coast, which manages Crewe station, said: “Pete is a passionate advocate for the railways and its people, so we’re incredibly privileged to have hosted the naming ceremony at Crewe station in his honour.

“It’s a fitting tribute to one of the railways’ biggest supporters, someone who always goes out of his way to help others and promote all that is good about the industry.”