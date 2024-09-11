Kate’s video sets new standard for transparency for royals – social media expert

A social media expert said a video featuring the Princess of Wales confirming her return to public duties has “set a new standard for transparency and relatability” for the royal family’s image.

On Monday, Kate shared a heartfelt message about her cancer journey, spoken over images showing the Waleses and their children enjoying the outdoors, which was posted to the couple’s Instagram, YouTube and X, formerly Twitter, accounts.

Matt Navarra, consultant and commentator on social media, said the cinematic video noted the royal family’s shift towards “video content and social media platforms as a source of news” which can appeal to a younger audience.

“I think in terms of modernisation and relevance, by embracing video the royal family demonstrates its willingness to adapt to this changing media landscape and connect with the younger audience. Audiences who consume content primarily through digital social platforms,” he told the PA news agency.

Kate with her family (Will Warr/Kensington Palace)

It comes after an Ofcom report revealed 71% of adults in the UK consume news via online sources, meanwhile more than half of 16 to 25-year-olds use social media as a news source.

The report also found 12% of teenagers aged between 12 and 15 in the UK cited TikTok as their main source of news.

The social media expert believes the use of social media can empower public figures to “control the narrative and connect with their audiences”.

“In an era where there’s carefully curated social media feeds, audiences that crave something more genuine, a more human connection,” he said.

The Waleses were under intense scrutiny in March after Kate shared a photograph of herself and her three children, but was withdrawn by international picture agencies because of concerns the image had been manipulated.

The image, which was released before Kate announced her cancer diagnosis, fuelled online conspiracy theories about the Princess of Wales and her health.

However, Mr Navarra said the royals’ use of social media can be a “turning point” for the family in helping the public connect to the Waleses on a personal level.

“It avoids the sensationalism or the controversy that often surrounds royal announcements and they’ve opted instead for a message of hope and gratitude that really has resonated with viewers on a far deeper level,” he explained.

“It has the potential to be a turning point in how prominent public figures leverage social media.

“I think it demonstrates the power of authentic, vulnerable, personal storytelling in connecting with audiences and generating more meaningful engagement.

“It does set a new standard for transparency and relatability, even if it has a bit of cinematic gloss.”

The Princess of Wales said she has finished chemotherapy (Will Warr/Kensington Palace)

He added that because “videos are inherently more engaging than text-based press releases”, it shows a noticeable shift towards the royals’ decision in choosing social media over traditional methods of sharing announcements.

“There’s a more direct connection and authenticity that it gives (the royals). Videos allow for a more personal, intimate connection with the audience,” Mr Navarra said.

“By speaking to the camera or having the royals convey their emotions and messages in a way that feels more genuine and unfiltered, it fosters a sense of trust and relatability. I think it also gives them a greater control of the narrative.

“Unlike press releases, which can be subject to interpretation and spin, video allows the world to control the narrative more completely, and they can reframe their message and choose their words more carefully and ensure that the intended meaning is conveyed clearly.”