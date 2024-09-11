Girl, 14, arrested following fatal house fire

A 14-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a fatal house fire.

Police were called to a property in Bedale Drive, Leicester, just after 4am on Tuesday, where a person was found dead inside.

Other people in the house received hospital treatment as a “precaution”, Leicestershire Police said.

The girl was arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with the incident but has been released on bail while the investigation continues.

The force said detectives are “keeping an open mind” as they investigate the circumstances leading up to the incident.

Forensic investigation officers at the scene of the house fire (Jacob King/PA)

Detective Inspector Michael Chandler said: “This is an extremely tragic incident in which a person has sadly lost their life.

“Our investigation is at a very early stage and we are keeping an open mind as to what caused the fire.

“A dedicated team is carrying out inquiries and we are working closely with the fire service to fully establish what has happened and how it has happened.

“Specially trained officers are also continuing to provide full support to the family of the deceased.

“I understand this incident will have caused distress and concern in the community and officers remain in the area to offer support and reassurance. They are there for you so please do speak with them.”

The force is asking anyone with information to contact officers in the area, report online at www.leics.police.uk, or call 101, quoting incident 69 of September 10.