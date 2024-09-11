Fifth of households clean fridge twice a year – survey

A fifth of households clean their fridge just twice a year despite expert advice that the job should be done after every big supermarket shop, a study reveals.

Some 18% of households clean their fridge twice a year, while 16% do it on an “ad hoc” basis only when it becomes noticeably dirty, according to Lakeland’s Trends Report.

And while 38% clean theirs once a month, the retailer said the best habit is to empty the fridge for a thorough cleaning every time you do a big shop.

A survey for the annual report also found that chocolate cake has overtaken the Victoria sponge as the nation’s favourite cake for the first time in seven years, with 23% of those polled naming it as their preferred option compared with 20% who voted for the sponge.

Leanne Murphy, Lakeland’s baking buyer, said: “It’s always great to see new trends emerging, but I didn’t think anything would topple the crown of the Victoria Sponge, which has almost become our national cake.

“We know this switch to chocolate is being driven predominantly by the under 25s, who are more likely to seek out and replicate bakes they’ve seen on TikTok – which is where the chocolate cake reigns supreme.”

The poll found 48% of UK properties now boast a utility room and one-fifth of respondents who do not have one said they would give up their garage to make space for one.

And while just 49% of over 65s had hosted or entertained at home in the last 12 months, 75% of those aged between 25 and 34 had, with reasons including to show off their cooking skills and because it was cheaper than eating out with friends.

The wide-ranging survey also revealed that 44% of households now consider pasta to be their favourite comfort food, ahead of the traditional roast dinner on 41%, curries on 37% and stews (34%).

Some 36% of cooks cite family as their “biggest gastronomical inspiration”, with just 30% of respondents now sourcing recipes from cookbooks.

Dynata surveyed 3,000 UK adults in July.