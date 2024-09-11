Father-of-two seen carrying plywood towards fire during hotel disorder jailed

A father-of-two, seen carrying a piece of plywood towards a fire after saying he was simply in the area to buy bait for a fishing trip, and a “completely normal teenager” who kicked a police officer are among the latest defendants to be locked up over mob violence outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Rotherham.

Luke Fowler, 38, of Margaret Close, Darfield, Barnsley, was jailed for two years and eight months after pleading guilty to violent disorder outside the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers on August 4.

The violence at the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers involved around 400 people, who besieged the hotel housing around 240 asylum seekers (Danny Lawson/PA)

Sheffield Crown Court heard the violence involved around 400 people who besieged the hotel, which was housing 240 asylum seekers.

Some of the mob broke into the building and tried to set it on fire as 64 police officers, three police horses and a police dog were injured.

The court heard Fowler, who was shirtless and displaying his “distinctive tattoos”, was seen throwing missiles towards police and carrying a piece of plywood towards a fire that had been lit outside a blocked exit to the hotel. The court heard there was no evidence he actually put it on the fire.

Fowler said he had not gone to the area to protest and was there to buy bread from Aldi, which he intended to use as bait for a fishing trip that day.

A judge was told he became involved in the disorder when he was told he couldn’t return to his vehicle and was hit on the head by some debris.

In mitigation, the court heard Fowler was “at pains to express he is not some white supremacist and certainly not a racist”.

Luke Fowler and Tomas Arnold were among those that appeared at Sheffield Crown Court for sentencing (Danny Lawson/PA)

Sentenced at the same court was Tomas Arnold, 19, of Cypress Road, Kendray, Barnsley, who was at the front of a group of men taunting police officers outside the hotel.

Arnold, who pleaded guilty to violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker, was seen on footage wearing a face covering and standing at the front line directly in front of police.

The court heard he kicked a police officer and kicked out at officers a number of times before being pushed back with a riot shield.

He later handed himself in to police and, in an interview with officers, said he had been out with friends in the area by chance, stopped to see what was happening and became involved in the incident when their exits were blocked.

He denied any political or racial involvement and claimed not to know the reason for the disorder when he came across it, the court heard.

In mitigation, a judge was told Arnold “had no excuse or explanation” for his behaviour and had spent his 19th birthday in jail since the incident.

Judge Sarah Wright sentenced Arnold to two years and two months detention in a young offenders institution.

The judge said he was “described as a completely normal young man” and his family must be “mystified by his behaviour”.

She told the defendant: “You were part of a violent mob and you played your role to the full.”

A labourer who threw bins at police and waved a riot shield around to encourage the mob was jailed for two years and eight months after pleading guilty to violent disorder.

Graham Harper, 43, of Henry Street, Darfield, Barnsley, approached a police line on a bicycle and taunted officers by shouting: “Where were you in Leeds?” and “racist bastards”.

Graham Harper, 43, was jailed for two years and eight months (South Yorkshire Police/PA)

The court heard when police tried to move the demonstrators Harper collided with them and his bicycle was taken.

Harper started remonstrating with officers, demanding his bicycle back. When this was refused, he threw bins at police twice and waved a riot shield around in encouragement.

In mitigation, the court heard Harper had attended what he thought was a peaceful protest and the taking of his bike “made him see red” as it was the “lifeline” he used for work, which kept him away from the drink and drug issues that had blighted his early life.

Jailing him for two years and eight months, Judge Wright told him: “You chose to attend this gathering and you remained when it turned violent.”