James Earl Jones dies at 93: Star Wars actor recalls help from Darth Vader star

Star Wars actor Anthony Daniels has paid tribute to James Earl Jones, saying he was “very kind and helpful”.

The death of Jones, best known for being the voice of Star Wars’ leading villain Darth Vader, at the age of 93 was confirmed on Monday by his long-time agent Barry McPherson.

Jones’s famous voice was also lent to the likes of Mufasa in Disney’s 1994 film The Lion King, various audiobooks and to CNN for its “This is CNN” tagline.

Daniels, who starred as Star Wars’ golden protocol droid C-3P0 from the first film A New Hope until the latest, The Rise Of Skywalker, told Times Radio about first meeting Jones in New York.

The 78-year-old British actor said: “We were in a studio doing something completely different from each other. But he was very, very kind and helpful to me. And it’s great to be on the programme today to talk about him because what a lovely man (who) played the baddest villain ever. And (he) was the sweetest.”

“His grin was totally infectious and charming and he added so much. But again, people don’t realise the difficulty sometimes of voicing a part that isn’t you physically. And people do appreciate him.”

Daniels said that Jones, whose other films included Eddie Murphy comedy Coming To America and Arnold Schwarzenegger fantasy film Conan The Barbarian, was a “real star”, adding “not just in the films or in the movies, but also on stage, he did Driving Miss Daisy here in London”.

He said: “And, you know, multi talented, if you like, just a very good actor, very sincere, could be quite daunting, but always very direct. And he never appeared to be acting, if you know what I mean.”

He added that “millions of Star Wars fans around the world will always get goosebumps listening to his voice.”

James Earl Jones and his wife Cecilia Hart (Katie Collins/PA)

Star Wars creator George Lucas and actor Mark Hamill, who played Vader’s son Luke Skywalker, were also among Jones’ former colleagues remembering him.

In a statement released following Jones’s death, Lucas called Jones “an incredible actor” and “a most unique voice both in art and spirit”.

“For nearly half a century he was Darth Vader, but the secret to it all is he was a beautiful human being,” he added.

“He gave depth, sincerity and meaning to all his roles, amongst the most important being a devoted husband to the late (wife) Ceci and dad to Flynn.

“James will be missed by so many of us…friends and fans alike.”

In an Instagram post, Hamill said: “One of the world’s finest actors whose contributions to Star Wars were immeasurable. He’ll be greatly missed. #RIP dad.”

During Jones’s career, he won a host of awards including Emmys, Tony Awards, a Grammy and was given an honorary Oscar.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said Jones was “one of the most versatile and talented actors of our time, with an iconic body of work across film, stage and television”.

“The menacing baritone he brought to Darth Vader will forever be beloved by fans and regarded as one of the great villainous performances in cinema. His commanding presence on screen, and warm personality off-screen, will be greatly missed,” she added.

Disney chief executive Bob Iger highlighted the “indelible mark” the actor left on “generations of audiences”.

American actor Kevin Costner, who starred alongside Jones in the 1989 baseball film Field Of Dreams, paid tribute on Instagram.

Alongside pictures of the pair from the movie, Costner wrote: “That booming voice. That quiet strength. The kindness that he radiated. So much can be said about his legacy, so I’ll just say how thankful I am that part of it includes Field Of Dreams.

“If you’ve seen it, you know that this movie wouldn’t be the same with anyone else in his role. Only he could bring that kind of magic to a movie about baseball and a corn field in Iowa. I’m grateful to have been a witness to him making that magic happen.

“Rest in peace, friend”.

A statement on X from CNN read: “He was the voice of CNN and our brand for many decades, uniquely conveying through speech instant authority, grace and decorum.

“That remarkable voice is just one of many things the world will miss about James. Our thoughts are with his family.”

Jones was married to American actress Cecilia Hart, who died aged 68 in 2016, for decades, and they had one child Flynn.