Great North Run organisers ‘deeply saddened’ after 29-year-old man’s death

The organisers of the Great North Run have said they are “deeply saddened” after the death of a 29-year-old competitor in Sunday’s race.

Sam Wealleans, of Newbiggin-by-the-Sea, Northumberland, died after he fell ill during the half marathon.

He was raising money on behalf of Mind, the mental health charity, in memory of his sister Carly and a close family friend.

Runners during the Great North Run 2023 through Newcastle upon Tyne (Richard Sellers/PA)

An online fundraiser had reached £9,300 by Tuesday afternoon, far out-stripping his target of £350.

A spokesperson for the Great Run Company said: “All at the Great Run Company are deeply saddened by Sam’s passing.

“We are continuing to support Sam’s close family during this incredibly difficult time, and our thoughts and sympathies are with all those who loved and knew him.”

The event, from Newcastle to South Shields, South Tyneside, attracted 60,000 runners, the most in its history.