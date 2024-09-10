Ex-DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson pleads not guilty to sex offences

Former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has pleaded not guilty to 18 historical sex offences.

The charges include one count of rape as well as allegations of indecent assault and gross indecency.

His wife and co-accused Lady Eleanor Donaldson, 58, of Dublinhill Road, Dromore, also pleaded not guilty to three charges at an arraignment hearing at Newry Crown Court on Tuesday.

A trial date has been set for March 24 next year.

It was their first appearance in the crown court following two previous appearances before magistrates, where a judge ruled there was enough evidence to send them for trial.

The small courtroom in Newry Courthouse was packed for the hearing on Tuesday.

Donaldson and his wife sat separated by court custody officers at the back of the room.

Lady Eleanor Donaldson arriving for the arraignment hearing at Newry Courthouse (Liam McBurney/PA)

Donaldson, 61, wearing a blue suit, stood up and confirmed his name, address and date of birth.

As each charge was read to him he leant towards a microphone and said loudly and clearly “not guilty”.

Donaldson is accused of one charge of rape, four of gross indecency and 13 of indecent assault.

The charges span a time period between 1985 and 2008.

There are two alleged victims.

Eleanor Donaldson faces charges of aiding and abetting in connection with the alleged offences.

She pleaded not guilty to the three charges that were put to her.

Her defence team has applied to have two other charges against her withdrawn.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is guided by his solicitor John McBurney as he arrives at court (Liam McBurney/PA)

Judge Paul Ramsey was told both sides had agreed on a date for trial of March 24. The court was told the trial is expected to last two weeks.

The judge said he would review the case on October 25, but excused the two accused from attending on that date.

The couple were released on continuing bail at the end of the 10-minute hearing.

There was a significant police presence when Donaldson arrived at the courthouse.

The long-standing MP for Lagan Valley was arrested and charged in relation to the historical sexual allegations at the end of March.

Donaldson resigned as DUP leader and was suspended from the party after the allegations against him emerged.

Weeks prior to his arrest, he had led the DUP back into Stormont following a two-year boycott of the powersharing institutions.

Previous deputy leader Gavin Robinson has been appointed his successor as DUP leader.