Coroner clears The Jeremy Kyle Show of blame for man’s death

A coroner has ruled that The Jeremy Kyle Show’s treatment of Steve Dymond was not a “contributory factor” to his death.

Mr Dymond, from Portsmouth, Hampshire, took his own life seven days after filming for The Jeremy Kyle Show in May 2019.

The 63-year-old became “distraught” after he failed a lie detector test for the ITV show which he had taken in the hope of proving that he had not cheated on his fiancee Jane Callaghan, from Gosport.

Undated handout screengrab of Steve Dymond (ITV/PA)

Hampshire coroner Jason Pegg said: “The deceased’s decision to take his own life was made in the context of his mental distress that was probably exacerbated by his belief that a significant relationship had now irretrievably broken down following his participation on a television programme where it had been suggested that the deceased had lied to his partner.”

A statement released after the inquest on behalf of Kyle said that he had been “exonerated” by the coroner’s ruling.