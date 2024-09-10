Blind lawyer and boss complete 24 peaks in 24 hours raising £140,000 for charity

A blind lawyer and his boss have successfully completed 24 mountain peaks in 24 hours, raising nearly £140,000 for a disability charity.

Michael Smith, 33, from Finsbury Park in north London, was guided by his work colleague, Jack Stacy, 38, who lives in London Bridge, across 24 peaks over 24 hours to raise money for SeeAbility, a charity offering support for those living with sight loss and mark the charity’s 225-year anniversary.

The duo faced rain and heavy fog over the weekend to reach the summit of 24 mountain peaks in the Lake District, including England’s highest peak Scafell Pike, covering around 28 miles and ascending a total of 12,000ft (3,657.6m).

Mr Smith had to rely on Mr Stacy’s guidance which involved creating their own verbal commands to help him navigate difficult terrain and holding onto Mr Stacy’s rucksack, shoulder or arm to hike for 12 hours each day summiting nine peaks on Saturday and the other 15 peaks on Sunday.

Michael Smith had to hold onto Jack Stacy’s rucksack, shoulder or arm to help guide him through difficult terrain (SeeAbility)

“We’re over the moon that we’ve done it,” Mr Smith said.

“It was incredibly challenging and emotional at times. Jack had the hardest job in many ways as he had to plant his feet and then tell me where to plant mine, and he had to keep that up every step of the way.”

Mr Smith, who lives with Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) – which is an inherited condition causing sight loss in the central part of the eyes, lost his sight more than a decade ago and now lives with around 10% vision and described the challenge as “pretty emotional”.

He added: “When I lost the majority of my sight 13 years ago, I thought it’s curtains for me, the career path in front of me pretty quickly disappeared, and I had to take a couple of years, with support of charities like SeeAbility, to relearn everything, learn a whole new language on the computer, as well as relearning basic things like how to make a cup of tea.

“I chose this challenge as I knew it would be way out of my comfort zone, using so many faculties that I’ve developed since my sight loss.

“When we reached the last peak, I felt a real outpouring of emotions and it wasn’t just the physical aspect of it, it’s the fact that for Jack, I wouldn’t have been able to set foot on the first mountain, let alone the 24th, so it means a huge amount to me.”

Mr Stacy, who has been SeeAbility chairman for one year, praised Mr Smith’s determination during the challenge and said it is an experience he will “never forget”.

“Michael and I knew this challenge was going to be tough, but we really had no idea quite how tough until we summited our first mountain after a two hour climb,” he said.

“Each peak brought fresh challenges, and we had to be extremely adaptive to changes in terrain and conditions. Michael’s drive, focus and sheer determination was incredible. I witnessed something amazing up there that I will never forget.”

Jack Stacy and Michael Smith celebrate reaching the top of Scafell Pike, England’s highest peak during their 24 peaks in 24 hours challenge (SeeAbility)

He hopes the fundraiser has challenged “perceptions about what people with disabilities can do and with the right support, what may be possible” and thanked those who donated to their JustGiving page which is aims to raise £150,000 for the charity’s 225th anniversary.

“We’ve had amazing support from our sponsors, our friends, families, and colleagues and from the general public. It’s been extraordinary and we’re tremendously grateful for everyone’s help in raising so much money for SeeAbility,” he explained.

The charity’s CEO, Lisa Hopkins, called the pair’s challenge as “incredible” and praised them for raising a huge sum for SeeAbility.

She said: “It’s amazing that Michael and Jack have taken on this incredible challenge to mark SeeAbility’s 225th anniversary.

“We are enormously grateful to everyone who has so generously sponsored them, the money raised will enable us to continue our life changing work supporting people with sight loss, learning disabilities and autism to live ambitious lives and thrive as part of their communities.”

So far, the pair have raised £139,621 of their £150,000 target.

To find out more about their fundraiser you can visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/jackandmichael and to learn more about SeeAbility you can visit https://www.seeability.org/