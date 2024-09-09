TUC leader attacks previous Conservative government

A union leader has launched a scathing attack on the previous Conservative government, saying it was the one of the most “right-wing, incompetent, morally bankrupt” administrations the country has ever seen.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said he enjoyed watching the succession of Tory ministers losing their seats.

In his keynote speech to the TUC Congress in Brighton, he said it felt good to be meeting under a Labour Government for the first time in 15 years.

“Some Tory MPs had the good sense, or the lack of backbone, to do the chicken run before the votes were cast,” he said. “The likes of Kwasi Kwarteng and Michael Gove… scuttling away from the mess they left behind.

“Others decided to face the voters, and, while I am not one to revel in other people’s misfortune, I have to say I enjoyed every single Portillo moment in the early hours of July 5.

“It was a roll call of political failure. Goodbye and good riddance to every single one of them. Now, they may be gone, but their miserable legacy remains.

“The legacy of public services ruined by negligence and austerity, the legacy of an economy shattered by a shambolic Brexit and unfunded tax cuts for the rich, and the legacy of a Britain divided by nasty culture wars, dodgy PPE contracts, and Downing Street parties.”

He said the British people had cast their verdict on “one of the most right-wing, incompetent, anti-union, morally bankrupt governments this country has ever seen.”

Mr Nowak said unions will work with the Government to face down those on the right wanting to sow division and discord in communities.

“Our message to the tinpot politicians, the street thugs and any ragtag group that tries to promote their message of hate is clear – not in our workplaces, not in our communities, not on our watch.”

Mr Nowak also criticised Reform MP Nigel Farage, saying he is no friend of workers.

“A public school-educated, private equity-loving, NHS-privatising Putin, apologist fraud.”

Mr Nowak added that unions are planning to work closely with the new Government to rebuild the country after 14 years of Tory “chaos”.

“We know Keir Starmer and this Government have the interests of working people at heart in the way that the Conservatives never did, and never will.

“But no government can put right 14 years of Tory chaos overnight, and no government can take on the job of rebuilding this country on its own.

“Politics isn’t a spectator sport. We need to roll up our sleeves and get involved.

“So, let’s pledge today we will work with the new Government to rebuild our public services.”