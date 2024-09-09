Boat with a twist set to delight and intrigue canal users

A major new public artwork has been unveiled involving a canal boat with a twist.

Alex Chinneck, who is known for his large-scale pieces that warp well-known structures, has turned his attention to celebrating Sheffield’s historic waterways and industrial heritage.

The work takes the form of a full-size canal boat performing a six metre-high loop-the-loop.

The static structure appears to float on the water between locks four and five of the Sheffield & Tinsley Canal, near to the Meadowhall Shopping Centre, on the eastern edge of the city.

The looping boat bears the name The Industry, after the first vessel to navigate the canal when it opened in 1819, and it features the Tudor Rose – the assay mark of Sheffield.

The work is made from nine tonnes of helically-rolled steel and aluminium, painted in traditional canal boat colours, and the Canal & River Trust believes the loop is the tallest structure to have been transported along the waterway in the last 70 years.

Mr Chinneck said: “I’ve tried to create an uplifting and endearing landmark that belongs to this historic location while honouring the city’s industrial history by pushing steel to its material limit.

“This project has been a massive chapter in my career. It concludes eight years of creating sculptures for Tinsley in Sheffield and I’m proud to finish with the looping boat.”

Sean McGinley, regional director Yorkshire & North East at the Canal & River Trust charity, which maintains the waterway, said: “It’s wonderful to see the canal being used as an outdoor gallery space to showcase contemporary art while being used to transport the artwork to site, a nod to its heritage.

“With our nation’s canals waterways in urgent need of continued investment to ensure they are maintained for future generations to benefit from, this artwork will attract new visitors to Sheffield’s canal, enrich the experience for the existing waterway users and grow support to help us look after them.”

A canal boat passes the new sculpture after it was installed on the Sheffield & Tinsley Canal (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Councillor Martin Smith, chairman of the economic development and skills committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “The board have been working to deliver a public artwork for Tinsley and for Sheffield that celebrates the history of the area and promotes the discovery and enjoyment of the waterway.

“Sheffield’s new looping boat does just that. It is a fantastic achievement by everyone involved and a fitting celebration of Sheffield’s international reputation for industry, innovation and creativity.”

The charity said the work is located on the offside of the canal, away from the navigable channel so it will not impact usual boat passage.

It said the the looping boat has been conceived as a free cultural attraction, co-funded by British Land, the former co-owners of Meadowhall, and E.ON, who committed to creating a public artwork as part of its redevelopment of the nearby Blackburn Meadows power station site.

Mr Chinneck has been working in the Tinsley area of Sheffield for eight years and has also created a sculpture of a car hanging upside down and a knotted post box, which was temporarily installed outside Tinsley Meadows Primary Academy.

Every class from this school will be brought to see the new artwork and meet the artist, the Canal & River Trust said.

There is more information about the artwork at www.canalrivertrust.org.uk/theloopingboat