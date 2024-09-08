‘Violence will never dictate Government policy’, Starmer says following riots

Sir Keir Starmer has insisted he will not let violence dictate Government policy following the summer riots, and shared concerns about “snake oil” promises from the far right across Europe.

The Prime Minister also said he did not think Britain was a racist country, and pointed to the “decent” people who joined clean-up efforts following August’s unrest.

The riots were sparked after three young girls were killed in an attack in the Merseyside town of Southport on July 29.

Hundreds of people have now been through the court system for riot-related offences, after clashing with police and attacking hotels housing asylum seekers, among other actions.

The Prime Minister told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg there was “racism there” during the unrest in the early weeks of August, adding: “Yes I accept that across the country people have strong views about things like immigration.

“I accept that, but I am not prepared to tolerate that sort of disorder under any circumstances.

“Nor will I change Government policy one bit as a result of that sort of violence.”

Sir Keir said he did not think Britain was a “racist country” but one of “decent people, tolerant people”.

“The real Britain was the people who came out the day after in Southport. It was incredible, people came out with their trowels, with their brooms, they cleaned up, they rebuilt.

“They are the real face of Britain and that is the Britain that I think is essential to reuniting and bringing this country back together.”

Sir Keir shared concerns about the rise of far-right political parties across Europe, pointing to recent victories by Alternative For Germany (AfD) in German regional elections, and the gains by Marine le Pen’s National Rally in the French parliament.

He told the BBC: “I am worried about the rise of the far right.

“I mean, we can see what is happening in Germany with the recent election, see what is happening in France and other countries.

“I am worried about the far right because it is the snake oil of the easy answer.

“I am convinced that the answer to it is delivery in Government.”

Elsewhere, the Prime Minister turned his focus across the Atlantic, and told the programme his coming visit to the US on September 13 would be focused on dealing with the “ever-more pressing” situation in Ukraine, as well as the conflict in the Middle East.

Sir Keir said it was “wrong” to claim the US was angry at Britain for its decision to suspend some arms sales to Israel.

The UK announced it would limit the sales of some arms on Monday, citing humanitarian concerns among its legal reasoning.

He added: “We have been talking to the US beforehand and afterwards.

“They are very clear that they have got a different legal system and they understand the decision that we have taken.”

The Prime Minister would not be drawn into offering full-throated support for Kamala Harris’s bid for the presidency in the coming November election, instead claiming he would work with whoever is the victor.

Asked about the vice president’s selection as the Democrat candidate for US president, Sir Keir replied: “Of course, it is really good to see the election developing as it is in the US.

“I have been very clear as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom that I will deal with whoever the American people elect in as their president.”