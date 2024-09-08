Family pay tribute to ‘hard-working’ carer found dead with multiple injuries

The family of a woman who died following multiple injuries have paid tribute to her “thoughtful” nature, saying she was “always checking up” on loved ones.

Barbara Nomakhosi, 35, was discovered when officers were called to an address on Walnut Avenue, Bury, at around 10.30pm on Friday night, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

She is believed to have died earlier that evening, according to the force.

Officers identified a suspect following Ms Nomakhosi’s death and believe that he subsequently died after being hit by a lorry on the M65 Eastbound at approximately 9pm that same evening, they added.

The man, in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement issued via GMP, a spokesperson for Ms Nomakhosi’s family said she was “caring” and “hard-working”.

“She was so thoughtful and always checking up on her family and friends,” they added.

“Barbara loved her family and enjoyed working as a carer.

“We loved Barbara so much and life will not be the same without her.”

Specialist officers are supporting the family as inquiries continue into the circumstances of her death, police said.

The force said on Saturday that a murder investigation had been launched into Ms Nomakhosi’s death, that no other suspects are being sought in connection with her death and there is no wider risk to the public.

Both incidents are still subject to extensive inquiries, with both GMP and Lancashire officers working on the investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Davis, of GMP’s major incident team, said: “We are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with this tragic incident and I want to reassure residents that there is no wider threat to the community.

“We will continue to support Barbara’s family and will be doing everything we can to help them through this process.”

Police are urging anyone with information they think could be helpful to contact officers via calling 101 or through www.gmp.police.uk, quoting log 4106 of 06/09/24.

Anyone with footage or information about the fatal traffic collision should contact Lancashire Police quoting log 1512 of September 6.