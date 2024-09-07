Zara Tindall’s children enjoy fun family day out supporting her at horse trials

Zara Tindall’s children enjoyed a fun family day out supporting their mother as she competed in an equestrian event in Lincolnshire.

Her husband, former rugby international Mike Tindall, accompanied their three young children to watch her appearance at the Burghley Horse Trials in Stamford on Saturday.

The couple’s son, Lucas, three, was seen cheekily climbing on the back of his uncle, Peter Phillips, and hanging around his neck while Peter clung onto a coffee cup.

Lucas Tindall, three, was spotted climbing onto his uncle, Peter Phillips (Joe Giddens)

Lucas also enjoyed lying on the grass while playing with his sister, Lena, six.

The couple’s eldest daughter, Mia, 10, was spotted snapping photos of her father, who dressed casually for the occasion in a white t-shirt, jeans and a baseball cap.

All three children smiled as they ran around the event with their father in tow.

The three children ran around the event with their father in tow (Joe Giddens/PA)

The royal family has a lifelong love of horses, with Zara’s mother, the Princess Royal, becoming the first member of the family to compete at the Olympics in a three-day equestrian event at the 1976 Montreal games.

Zara went on to win a silver Olympic medal when she competed at the London 2012 games.

Anne was in hospital for three nights in Bristol in June this year after she suffered minor head injuries and concussion, thought to have been caused by a horse.