Thousands turn out to oppose rally in Glasgow backed by Tommy Robinson

Thousands of people turned out in Glasgow to oppose a rally backed by far-right campaigner Tommy Robinson.

Around 2,000 anti-racism activists gathered in George Square to counter-protest against a “Pro-UK rally” backed by Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.

A few hundred far-right activists gathered but were vastly outnumbered, with a huge police presence keeping the groups separate.

The group included one man who waved a flag reading “asylum frauds go home” and another man wearing a Donald Trump 2016 baseball bat.

Supporters of a Pro-UK rally endorsed by Tommy Robinson gather in Glasgow’s George Square (Jane Barlow/PA)

A little girl in a buggy waving two Union flags was wheeled past, with her mother telling crowds: “Don’t take pictures of the wean.”

Running battles were briefly sparked when police kettled a group of teenage Celtic ultras dressed in black tracksuits and fishing hats, and ushered them away from the rally.

Far-right activists rushed to confront them, singing “Rule Britannia” and spooking police horses.

A skirmish occurred on the fringes of the protest, with people chanting “racist scum”.

The counter-protest, organised by Stand Up to Racism Scotland, included book stalls and a massive set of speakers playing Bikini Kill and Blondie.

Home-made placards read “we are all human, no room for hate”, “no room for racism” and “diversity is desirable”.

Activists from Stand Up To Racism Scotland gather in Glasgow’s George Square, in a counter protest to a far-right rally (Jane Barlow/PA)

Suzie Boyd, 68, a retired nurse from Glasgow’s West End, teaches English to refugees and asylum seekers, including from Sudan, Eritrea, Syria, Palestine and Somalia.

She said some of her students were too scared to leave the house and felt trapped inside despite the sunshine.

Ms Boyd said: “Some of my pupils are too frightened to come out of the house today, not just to go into town – they feel they will be targeted.

“We should be able to come into our own city. Refugees are grateful to us for helping them and taking them in.

“I write letters for them and help them get warm shoes. They sometimes come over here wearing sandals.”

A chant of “cheerio” told far-right protesters to “go home” and several Palestinian flags were waved.

Chants included “show me what community looks like” and “fascists go home”.

Supporters of a Pro-UK rally endorsed by Tommy Robinson gather in Glasgow’s George Square with a counter-protest organised by Stand Up to Racism (Jane Barlow/PA)

One banner read “Jews against Islamophobia” and a speaker offered solidarity to both Palestinians and Jews.

Stop the War Coalition organiser Angela McCormick said: “We are here today so the far-right don’t divide us.

“There’s nowhere else we could be today. It’s about unity and diversity, against racism and fascism. We need to celebrate diversity.

“Rishi Sunak and the Tories ran an election campaign on ‘stop the boats’.

“Hopefully the grassroots movement shows the Labour government not to concede to these racist agendas.

“They need to see the majority of people are against war and against racism – war creates refugees.”