What the papers say – September 6

The fallout from the report by the Grenfell Tower fire inquiry continues to feature heavily on the front pages of Friday’s newspapers.

The Independent hears from relatives of the victims who are calling for those responsible to face manslaughter charges, but The Guardian warns it may take several years before they see justice.

Grenfell is also in The Times’ spotlight as it says the architecture firm behind the tower’s refurbishment has been prevented from winding down because of the investigation.

Rwanda returns to the front of the Daily Mail, which says Germany has proposed sending illegal migrants to facilities paid for as part of the abandoned British plan.

The Daily Telegraph features the same story, alongside saying prisoners could be sent to serve their sentences in Estonia to ease the overcrowding crisis.

Pensioners have called on Sir Keir Starmer to back a compromise deal over winter fuel payments, according to the Daily Express.

The i reports that checks on fruit and vegetables from the EU, introduced under Brexit and scheduled to start next month, are due to be delayed in a bid to keep prices down.

A monument to the late Queen will be built in St James’s Park and unveiled in 2026 to mark her 100th birthday, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Metro focuses on the inquest of a former guest on the Jeremy Kyle Show with evidence from the TV presenter.

Foreign affairs feature on the front of the Financial Times with French President Emmanuel Macron naming former EU negotiator Michel Barnier as the country’s new prime minister.

And the Daily Star looks at accusations that Russian President Vladimir Putin was behind the death of a beluga spy whale.