Welsh National Opera chorus members to stage strikes in row over jobs and pay

Chorus members of the Welsh National Opera (WNO) are to stage a series of strikes in a dispute over jobs and pay.

Equity said the walkouts will hit a number of productions in the coming weeks.

Strikes will be held on September 21 (the opening night of Rigoletto) and 29 (Il Trittico) and October 11 (Opera Favourites At The Movies).

Other forms of industrial action will be held from September 21 to December 6.

The announcement of strike action follows a 93% yes vote in a ballot of chorus members.

Equity said WNO management has proposed to cut the size and hours of the chorus, with singers facing a 15% pay cut and the threat of compulsory redundancies.

Paul W Fleming, Equity general secretary, said: “Taking strike action is unprecedented among the Welsh National Opera chorus and it’s not a decision taken lightly.

“Singers are not prepared to be cast aside in management proposals which would catastrophically harm this Welsh cultural icon.

“WNO needs to realise that the chorus is a key asset and come to the negotiating table so we can agree a way forwards that works for the WNO, the chorus and future productions.”