Labour councillor denies encouraging violent disorder at anti-racism protest

A suspended Labour councillor has pleaded not guilty to encouraging violent disorder while addressing a crowd during an anti-racism demonstration in east London.

Ricky Jones, 57, allegedly committed the offence during a speech to a gathering, organised in response to the nationwide violent disorder, in Hoe Street, Walthamstow, on August 7.

A video emerged after the protest in which he appeared to call for far-right protesters’ throats to be “cut” during the demonstration.

Jones was charged by police with encouraging violent disorder two days later.

The defendant, who appeared via video link in custody from HMP Wormwood Scrubs, spoke to confirm his identity and enter the plea during a brief hearing at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday.

During a previous hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, deputy senior district judge Tan Ikram said: “It is alleged that using a microphone you addressed a crowd at an anti-fascist protest and, talking about others you described as ‘disgusting Nazi fascists’, you said ‘we need to cut their throats and get rid of them’.”

Defence barrister Hossein Zahir KC said Jones accepted the words had been spoken but denied knowing the offence of violent disorder would be committed.

District judge Oscar Del Fabbro said the case would be referred up to the presiding judge as it constituted a class 1C of the Crime and Disorder Act offence.

He ordered the defendant to produce a defence statement by October 25, and set a provisional trial date of January 20 next year at the same court.

Jones, who has been a councillor in Dartford, Kent, since 2019, has been suspended by the Labour Party.