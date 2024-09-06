First edition Robert Burns book of poetry to be sold at auction

A rare first edition book of poetry by Robert Burns is expected to sell for up to £60,000 when it goes under the hammer later this month.

First published in 1786 by a Kilmarnock printer, the copy of Poems Chiefly In The Scottish Dialect will go on sale during Lyon & Turnbull’s online books and manuscripts auction on Thursday September 19.

The auctioneers say it is considered one of the most important works in Scottish literature, and is valued at between £50,000 and £60,000.

It comes in stark contrast to when the book originally went on sale, as all 612 copies sold for three shillings each and sold out within a month.

Burns, who started writing poetry at the age of 15, was 27 when the book was published.

Cathy Marsden of Lyon & Turnbull holds the book (Lyon & Turnbull/Stewart Attwood/PA)

The Kilmarnock edition includes a number of the bard’s most popular poems, much of which were written at Mossgiel farm, Mauchline, East Ayrshire, where he lived and worked alongside his brother, Gilbert, between 1784 and 1788.

To A Mouse, Address To The Deil, The Twa Dogs and Halloween all formed part of his earliest works.

Cathy Marsden, head of books and manuscripts at Lyon & Turnbull, said: “It is extremely exciting to come across one of the first edition copies of the single most famous volume in Scottish cultural heritage.

“From humble Ayrshire origins, Burns was to become an international literary star. Although very confident in his own abilities, even he could not have predicted such success.”

Although Burns’s success at farming did not match the proliferation of poetry – the farm was losing money – it was during his time at Mossgiel that he met a group of six girls about whom he wrote the poem The Belles Of Mauchline.

One of them was Jean Armour, who he described in the poem as the jewel of the group and who later become his wife.

The cover of the first edition copy of Poems Chiefly In The Scottish Dialect, by Robert Burns (Lyon & Turnbull/Stewart Attwood/PA)

The couple had nine children, with the first two, who were twins, born out of wedlock.

Their last child was born on the day of Burns’s funeral in July 1796.

It was Burns’s desire to marry Jean, who was pregnant, that led to the publication of this first volume of poetry.

Her father vehemently opposed the marriage and Burns planned to emigrate to Jamaica.

A local lawyer, Gavin Hamilton, suggested he funded the voyage through the publication of his poems.

The success of the work was immediate and Burns abandoned his plans to leave Scotland.

According to Edinburgh University Press, there are 88 known surviving copies of the first edition book.

Also included in the sale is an original manuscript copy of the National Covenant of Scotland for the burgh of Peebles (1638-9), estimated to fetch between £10,000 and £15,000.