Two men who threw objects and banged on doors of asylum-seeker hotel jailed

Two men who banged on doors and hurled a bike at a hotel housing asylum seekers in Hampshire have been jailed.

Kieron Marney, 25, of Ash, threw a bike and other objects and pulled at window blinds at the Potters International Hotel in Aldershot on July 31.

Clive Patfield, 60, of Farnham, also attended the 200-strong gathering and was part of a group banging on the doors, Hampshire Police said.

Kieron Marney was sentenced at Winchester Crown Court on Wednesday (Hampshire Constabulary/PA)

The force said video footage was played to Winchester Crown Court on Wednesday showing their violent disorder, which they pleaded guilty to at the hearing.

Marney was sentenced to two years and three months in prison and Patfield was jailed for two years.

It comes after officers launched an investigation and charged seven men and a teenage girl with violent disorder.

Two other men at the Aldershot protest also pleaded guilty to violent disorder on Wednesday and will be sentenced at a later date.

Alby Brannan, 18, of Ash, and Cameron Bowling, 41, of Farnborough, will be sentenced on November 29 and September 23 respectively.

A fifth man at the hearing on Wednesday, Jamie Lee Turvey, 34, of Farnborough, pleaded not guilty and a trial has been set for April 14 next year.

Clive Patfield was sentenced at Winchester Crown Court on Wednesday, September 5. (Hampshire Constabulary/PA)

A 29-year-old man, Perrie Fisher, who rode a children’s scooter before throwing it at the hotel and telling a police officer to f*** off was jailed for 29 months at Winchester Crown Court on August 21.

A 13-year-old girl, from Aldershot, previously pleaded guilty to violent disorder over the same incident at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court and will be sentenced there on September 30.

In a separate hearing at Winchester Crown Court on Wednesday, a 41-year-old man pleaded guilty to four counts of assaulting an emergency worker, affray and a racially aggravated public order offence at the hotel on August 3.

Steven Tiquin, of Aldershot, assaulted officers, including one who had to go to hospital with a minor injury.

He will be sentenced on September 13.

Hampshire’s Assistant Chief Constable Tara McGovern said: “While the majority of people who attended this protest in Aldershot were respectful, the men involved in disorder chose to act in an aggressive manner.

“I hope the sentences that Patfield and Marney received highlight that this sort of behaviour will not be tolerated. It is a clear message that these actions have consequences.

“This should serve as a warning to anyone else considering trying to bring mindless violence to our streets and that the minority who seek to cause disorder will face the full force of the law.”