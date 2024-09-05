Girl, 16, threw vodka bottle at police during far-right protest

A 16-year-old girl who threw a bottle of vodka at a police officer and made a Nazi salute during riots in Plymouth was involved in “violent thuggery”, a district judge has said.

The teenager, who cannot be named because of her age, avoided custody when she was given a 12-month intensive referral order at Plymouth Youth Court on Thursday.

District judge Joanna Matson heard the girl joined an anti-immigration protest in Plymouth on August 5, which saw widespread disruption in the city, with police officers attacked and businesses closed.

The judge was shown video footage filmed on police body-worn cameras of the girl throwing an item at police officers in Plymouth on August 5.

In another clip, she could be seen getting in the way of a police van attempting to attend the scene.

The court also heard that she performed a Nazi salute.

Judge Matson told the girl: “You have pleaded guilty to your involvement in the violent disorder that took place on Plymouth Royal Parade.

“It can only be described as appalling, violent thuggery, it brought the city centre to a standstill, it had a very significant impact on the people that were there, not least the police who were trying to control the disorder.”

She added: “You threw a bottle which hit an officer who was there doing his duty, trying to prevent this awful disorder. I also note you did a Nazi salute, that’s a racist and hugely offensive sign – there’s no place in our society for people to make signs like that.

“You said you didn’t know what it meant, if that was the case why did you do it?

“Even if you didn’t, why would you make a sign if you didn’t know what it means?

“It’s clearly a horrific symbol of racism.”

She told the girl that had she been older, she likely would have faced a custodial sentence.

Addressing the court, the girl, who has no previous convictions, said: “It was really bad what I’ve done, I was really childish.

“I was drunk, and it was the heat of the moment and I’m sorry for that.”

She told the judge she had not intended to get involved in the far-right protest and got “caught up in it”.

The judge also ordered her family to pay a £26 surcharge.

Two other teenagers, both 17-year-old boys, were also sentenced at Plymouth Youth Court on Thursday for their involvement in the disruption.

One was seen on the Royal Parade throwing a missile and a traffic cone at counter-protesters.

Judge Matson said the video shown to the court showed that he was “clearly on the front line, getting involved”, telling him he participated in a “widespread act of violence”.

The boy, who had no previous convictions, was given a referral order for nine months and was told he must get to grips with his cannabis use.

The other 17-year-old boy was described as having been “prolific throughout”, putting his middle finger up at police officers, throwing a can and resisting being moved back.

He was also filmed on the Royal Parade chanting “we want our country back”.

The judge said she accepted there was “significant trauma” in his life but told him he could not blame immigrants for his personal situation.

The teenager was given a 12-month referral order and a curfew for three months.