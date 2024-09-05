Family ‘heartbroken’ after ex-rugby star Scott Hastings’ wife confirmed missing

The wife of former Scottish rugby international Scott Hastings has been missing since Tuesday, when she went swimming in the Firth of Forth, the Hastings family has confirmed.

Jenny Hastings failed to return after going for a swim in Wardie Bay in Edinburgh.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said they received a “report of concern” at about 2.45pm, and a helicopter, coastguard rescue teams, lifeboats and other nearby vessels all took part in a search.

However the agency said the search failed to find anything, and was called off at 8.20pm that evening.

In a statement, the Hastings family said they were “absolutely heartbroken” at the news, adding that Jenny had “struggled with her mental health for a number of years”.

Scott Hastings (Lynne Cameron/PA)

The statement said: “It’s with huge sadness that we write to advise you that Jenny went for a swim in the Firth of Forth on the afternoon of Tuesday September 3 2024, and that the incident is being treated by the police as a high risk missing person case.

“The Hastings family are absolutely heartbroken.

“Jenny and Scott have a huge following of friends from all walks of life including those that work in the media and we ask that at this moment in time we are allowed to grieve privately with family members.”

“For the time being we request that you hold off from messaging us directly and/or posting on any social media until further news.

“We know that you all care for us deeply and as soon as we hear any update from the police we will advise you accordingly.

“We miss our Jenny. She leaves a gaping hole in all our hearts and hope that she is returned to us safely so that we can celebrate her remarkable life.”

The statement is signed “Scott, Corey, Daniel, Kerry-Anne & Ian”.