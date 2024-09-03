Minister warns of ‘worrying trend’ towards more overcrowded migrant boats

People smugglers are cramming more and more migrants onto increasingly poor boats to risk the English Channel crossing, ministers fear.

So far this year 21,403 people have arrived on 409 boats at an average of 52 on each craft, according to PA news agency analysis of provisional Home Office figures.

In 2022, which saw a record 45,774 people make the journey, the average number per boat was 41.

In 2023 the average per boat had increased to 49 as 29,437 made the crossing.

(PA Graphics)

Speaking after the latest tragedy in the channel which saw at least 12 migrants die, border security and asylum minister Dame Angela Eagle said: “It is a worrying trend that boats are being filled with many more people than we have seen in past times.

“And also the quality of boats is deteriorating, so these crossings are getting more and more dangerous as time goes on.

“They’re always dangerous, this is a very, very busy shipping lane, but the danger and the risk seems to be rising and today’s tragic incident is a representation of that.”

The head of the National Crime Agency, Graeme Biggar, has previously warned there are “more people being put on to smaller and flimsier boats”.

Reports from France suggest most of those on board the vessel which sank on Tuesday were not wearing life jackets.