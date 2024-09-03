Labour MP suggests she cannot vote for winter fuel payment squeeze

A Labour MP has suggested she could not vote with the Government on proposals to end universal winter fuel payments.

Rachael Maskell, the York Central MP, appeared to signal she was willing to disobey her party’s orders to vote for the measure, which will see the benefit restricted to those receiving pension credit or other means-tested benefits.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced the universal payment would come to an end when she laid out measures to tackle a £22 billion “black hole” in the public finances.

Some 10 million pensioners are expected to lose out on winter fuel payments as a result, but the Government is encouraging more of them who are eligible for pension credits to take up the often-overlooked benefit.

There has been growing unrest in Labour ranks about the move’s impact on pensioners just above the poverty line who will not be eligible for the payment under the new criteria.

Speaking to the BBC’s Newsnight, Ms Maskell appealed to the Chancellor to make concessions.

Asked if she could vote for the measure when it is put before the Commons next week, she replied: “I couldn’t vote for this, but I think what we are saying, this is bigger than a vote because this is about protecting people’s lives and ultimately that is our responsibility as MPs, to speak to truth to power.

“That is all we are doing is to say actually there are some people in danger here, that are at risk, and we need the Government to step in like Gordon Brown did when he introduced the winter fuel payment.”

Asked if she would disobey a whipped vote on the matter, Ms Maskell said: “This doesn’t come in for it for me and many of my colleagues. We are just so concerned.

“I will do anything to protect life and on this occasion what I am saying to our Government is they have got the weekend to work this through, but put in some mitigation to protect the most vulnerable, not just those on pension credit but those people above the line, to ensure that they can be safe, warm and well this winter.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“It is imperative that they do that.”

She suggested many pensioners would face a “cliff edge set by previous governments” if they stopped receiving the payment, and argued that tweaking eligibility would “protect the NHS” from added winter pressure.

Labour MPs are understood to have questioned Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall about the future of the winter fuel payment when the Parliamentary Labour Party held its first meeting after the summer recess on Monday.

Those leaving the gathering suggested the mood was constructive and collegiate, but it followed public criticism from a Labour backbencher over the proposal.

Poole MP Neil Duncan-Jordan said the decision would result in a “bureaucratic and unpopular means test” for older people as he tabled a Commons motion calling for the Government to delay the move.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has defended his plan, insisting it will help to “fix the foundations of our economy” before the Government can turn its attention to building “a better future that pensioners and so many other people voted for in this election”.