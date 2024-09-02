One-word Ofsted judgments for schools scrapped by Government

Single-headline Ofsted grades for schools will be scrapped with immediate effect, the Government has announced.

Previously, Ofsted awarded one of four headline grades to schools it inspects: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate.

The announcement follows engagement with the sector and family of headteacher Ruth Perry, after a coroner’s inquest found the Ofsted inspection process had contributed to her death.

Mrs Perry took her own life after an Ofsted report downgraded her Caversham Primary School in Reading from its highest rating, “outstanding”, to its lowest rating, “inadequate”, over safeguarding concerns.

Mrs Perry’s sister, Professor Julia Waters, said: “We are delighted and relieved that the Government has decided to take this important and long-overdue step.

“Single-word headline judgments are dangerous and reductive. They are unpopular with parents and teachers, and their simplistic impact has made the daily job of improving school standards harder for everyone except the bureaucrats.

“The shame, injustice, and high-stakes consequences of an ‘inadequate’ judgement, together with the rude and intimidating conduct of the inspection itself, were the cause of my sister’s mental deterioration and suicide.

“Single-word judgments are just the most visible feature of a fundamentally flawed inspection system. Ofsted’s reign of terror has caused untold harm to headteachers and school staff for too long, with a negative impact on children’s education.”

For inspections this academic year, the Department for Education (DfE) said parents will see the four grades – outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate – given across the existing sub-categories: quality of education; behaviour and attitudes; personal development; leadership and management.

School report cards will be introduced from September 2025, which will “provide parents with a full and comprehensive assessment of how schools are performing and ensure that inspections are more effective in driving improvement”, it added.

The announcement comes as pupils return to the classroom this week.

It is understood the removal of single-headline grades for other settings inspected by Ofsted – independent schools, early years settings, colleges, children’s social care providers and initial teacher training – will follow.

Single-phrase grades “fail to provide a fair and accurate assessment of overall school performance across a range of areas and are supported by a minority of parents and teachers”, the DfE said.

The change “delivers on the Government’s mission to break down barriers to opportunity”, the DfE added.

As part of the announcement, where schools are identified as struggling, the Government will prioritise getting plans in place to improve the education and experience of children, rather than relying on changing schools’ management, the DfE said.

From early 2025, the Government will also introduce regional improvement teams that will work with struggling schools to address areas of weakness.

In cases of the most serious concern, the Government will continue to intervene, including by issuing an academy order, which may in some cases mean transferring to new management.

Ofsted will continue to identify these schools – which would have been graded as inadequate.

The Government also currently intervenes where a school receives two or more consecutive judgments of “requires improvement” under the “2RI” policy.

With the exception of schools already due to convert to academies this term, this policy will change. The Government will now put in place support for these schools from a high-performing school.

Bridget Phillipson described the removal of headline grades as a ‘generational reform’ (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “The need for Ofsted reform to drive high and rising standards for all our children in every school is overwhelmingly clear.

“The removal of headline grades is a generational reform and a landmark moment for children, parents and teachers.

“Single-headline grades are low information for parents and high stakes for schools. Parents deserve a much clearer, much broader picture of how schools are performing – that’s what our report cards will provide.

“This Government will make inspection a more powerful, more transparent tool for driving school improvement. We promised change and now we are delivering.”

The Government said it will work closely with Ofsted and relevant sectors and stakeholders to “ensure that the removal of headline grades is implemented smoothly”.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the National Association of Headteachers, said: “We have been clear that simplistic one-word judgments are harmful and we are pleased the Government has taken swift action to remove them.

“We are equally pleased that the Government intends to place a stronger emphasis on supporting schools to improve where they need help, rather than defaulting to heavy-handed intervention or knee-jerk changes of governance structures.”

NASUWT general secretary Dr Patrick Roach said: “It has been abundantly clear that the high-stakes system developed under the previous government was damaging, distracting and unfairly penalised schools for the failures of the system.

“For more than a decade, the NASUWT has called for a move towards a balanced report card system which would be informative to both parents and schools.

“Whilst today’s announcements are an important step in the right direction, it remains the case that in the absence of root-and-branch reform to fix the foundations of the broken accountability system, teachers and school leaders will continue to work in a system that remains flawed.”

Daniel Kebede, general secretary of the National Education Union, said: “Scrapping the headline grade is a step in the right direction. Ultimately, the NEU still thinks that Ofsted needs to be abolished and replaced.

“Ofsted is toxic for teachers and school leaders and no amount of rebrand or reform will help Ofsted win back the trust of the profession. We need to see Ofsted replaced with a system of accountability that fosters a culture of collaboration between all stakeholders. One that creates a culture of trust, transparency, and a shared responsibility for the quality of education.”

Children’s Commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza called the removal a “significant step forward in rebuilding trust between Ofsted and the teaching profession”.

She said: “For too long, the inspection process has been high stakes and over-simplified, instead of an opportunity to properly reflect the diverse experiences of children’s education and their wellbeing.”

Jason Elsom, chief executive of charity Parentkind, said: “Parents have been very clear that they want to see changes to the way Ofsted reports back after visiting a school and it is welcome to see a clear timetable being set out today for moving towards a report card that will give parents greater clarity of the performance of their children’s school.”

But shadow education secretary Damian Hinds said the headline inspection outcome is “a vital indicator for parents” and scrapping it is “not in the best interest of pupils or parents”.

He said: “Ofsted already inspects the quality of schools against four key areas and gives an accompanying narrative but the headline inspection outcome is a vital indicator for parents.

“The last Conservative Government made important changes to inspections and welcomed Ofsted’s Big Listen to further evolve inspection practice, so it could continue its vital work in driving up school standards.

“While we do believe the system could be further improved, scrapping the headline inspection outcome is not in the best interest of pupils or parents.”