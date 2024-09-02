Climate, child poverty and economic growth in legislative plan pledges – Swinney

Scotland’s First Minister has pledged to set out plans to grow the economy, deliver net zero and eradicate child poverty in his legislative programme this week despite a “challenging financial backdrop”.

John Swinney is expected to address the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday as he unveils his first Programme for Government.

He said there were “tough decisions ahead” but his Government plans to “improve people’s lives by focusing on clear priorities that make the biggest difference”.

Scottish Labour called for the SNP to “wake up” to the scale of the challenges facing Scotland while the Scottish Greens called for “bold climate action” to be central to the legislative plans for the next 12 months.

Mr Swinney said: “Against a challenging financial backdrop, this year’s Programme for Government will set out clear actions to deliver real change for the people of Scotland.

“The Prime Minister was clear last week that the UK Budget, to be delivered in October, will be painful and the reality is that the UK’s finances will inevitably affect the funding available to us here in Scotland. Their decisions mean tough decisions ahead for Scotland.

“Yet, despite this, the Scottish Government will continue to prioritise action to eradicate child poverty, to grasp the opportunities of delivering net zero and to grow the economy by investing in public services and infrastructure.

“While we will work with the UK Government wherever we can, we will continue to urge them to drop the damaging cuts and set new spending rules that support investment.”

He said his Government has a “strong track record of improving lives in challenging circumstances”.

He added: “Even when faced with unprecedented budgetary constraints, our aim will be to improve people’s lives by focusing on clear priorities that make the biggest difference.”

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said: “It’s time for the SNP to wake up to the scale of the challenges facing Scotland on its watch – from record NHS waiting lists to a stagnant economy to a growing attainment gap.

Scottish Labour Party deputy leader Jackie Baillie said the SNP has to “wake up” (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Year after year we have heard the same warm words from the SNP, but the spiral of decline continues.

“Instead of looking to deflect blame and make excuses, the SNP should set out a real plan to fix the mess it has made.”

The Scottish Greens published a policy paper on Monday with proposals to expedite climate action, including scrapping the plan to reintroduce peak rail fares, diverting funds from the A96 dualling into public transport and creating a “real and urgent” transition plan for the energy sector.

“With the Programme for Government and the new Climate Bill only days away, we need to see the kind of bold climate action that will make a difference,” the party’s co-leader Patrick Harvie said.

“Particularly over recent months there have been very worrying signs of the Scottish Government moving away from its climate commitments.

“The SNP spent an election trying to face both ways on oil and gas, then they hiked up rail fares and asked councils to raid the nature restoration fund. These are not the actions of a government that is doing all it can for our climate.

“We cannot underestimate the scale of change that is needed, or the importance of the decisions that will be made in the weeks and months ahead.”

The UK Government has been contacted for comment.