Suffering on all sides in Middle East has gone on far too long, says Swinney

The suffering of people on all sides in the Middle East has gone on for far too long, Scotland’s First Minister has said as he described a ceasefire in Gaza as “essential”.

John Swinney addressed his first party conference since taking on the role from Humza Yousaf earlier this year on Sunday, with the conflict among the first topics to be raised in his speech.

Praising his predecessor’s outspoken support for a ceasefire since the outbreak of hostilities last year, Mr Swinney told members: “Let the message from this conference be heard loud and clear, the killing of innocent men, women and children must end and it must end now.”

He added: “Sadly, and perhaps even more dangerously, the conflict is now spreading to the West Bank and we’ve heard today the awful loss of life amongst hostages that have been taken.

“The suffering on all sides has gone on for far too long, so a ceasefire is essential, the sending of UK arms must stop, all hostages must be returned, Israelis and Palestinians must be able to live in peace.

“That peace must be based on a two-state solution and a viable, sovereign Palestinian state.”

The issue of the conflict has been a consistent undercurrent at the Edinburgh conference, with a smattering of vocal protesters assembling outside the venue on Friday and again on Sunday.

The demonstrators were critical of Scottish External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson after a recent meeting with an Israel diplomat.

Appearing on the conference stage on Sunday, Mr Robertson again apologised for the meeting.