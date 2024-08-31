What the papers say – August 31

A weight loss drug which could “slow down” signs of biological ageing features heavily amid Saturday’s headlines with doctors revealing the injections may revolutionise heart care.

The Times and The Daily Telegraph both focus on studies reporting experts believe semaglutide injections could treat a range of diseases linked with inflammation including cancer, arthritis and Alzheimer’s.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express asks if the wonder drug could unlock the “fountain of youth”, reporting it could reverse the progression of kidney disease, treat high blood pressure and reduce Covid deaths.

In political news, new polling suggests Labour is not doing enough to tackle rising energy costs, the i reports.

The Guardian says Thames Water lobbied the Government so it could increase charges beyond what had been allowed by regulators.

The Independent front page says regulators are failing to properly investigate NHS cases involving sexual misconduct.

The FT Weekend says auctioneer Sotheby’s is facing an 88 per cent plunge in core earnings amid claims the fine art market has cooled.

The Daily Mirror splashes on reports the family of sacked BBC presenter Jermaine Jenas has been hit hard by the public scandal amid claims he inappropriately texted female coworkers.

The Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex allegedly “didn’t share a word” as they attended a memorial service for their uncle, the Daily Mail says.

Lastly, the Daily Star claims Oasis can “save the world”, telling readers the band could bring peace to Ukraine by playing a gig on the Russian border.