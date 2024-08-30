Man charged with GBH over attack on chef who worked for Gordon Ramsay

A man is to appear in court over an attack near the Notting Hill Carnival on a chef who has worked under Gordon Ramsay and Marcus Wareing.

Omar Wilson, 31, was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the assault on 41-year-old Mussie Imnetu.

Mr Imnetu was found unconscious with a head injury at the Dr Power restaurant in Queensway at around 11.22pm on Monday and was taken to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The Metropolitan Police said Wilson, of Napier Road, Leytonstone, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command continue to appeal for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Mr Imnetu had been visiting the UK on business from Dubai where he lives and works as a chef, the Met said.

He left The Arts Club, a private members-only club in Mayfair, on his own shortly after 1pm on Monday, wearing a blue T-shirt and black jeans.

Mr Imnetu is said to have later bought a white baseball cap before arriving alone at the Dr Power restaurant, which was busy with carnival attendees, at around 10.30pm.

His family members are being supported by specialist officers.

The Arts Club Dubai website says Mr Imnetu has worked under celebrity chefs Ramsay and Wareing, as well as Alain Ducasse.