One of Britain’s most wanted men admits cocaine trafficking plot

One of Britain’s most wanted men has admitted his part in a drugs trafficking ring which brought cocaine worth £76 million into the UK from Ecuador.

James Stevenson, 59, known as Jamie, entered a guilty plea mid-trial on Thursday as he faced 14 charges relating to the importation of cocaine, at the High Court in Glasgow.

Stevenson admitted two charges – of directing a serious criminal offence of importation of cocaine, and of being involved in organised crime through the production and supply of etizolam, often known as street Valium.

He had denied all the charges, entering a special defence of incrimination, and had been subject to an international appeal by the National Crime Agency after the seizure of a tonne of cocaine at the Port of Dover in September 2020.

His not guilty pleas to the remaining charges were accepted by the Crown.

Co-accused Paul Bowes, 53, pleaded guilty to a charge of being involved in organised crime by being involved in the production and supply of Class C drug etizolam at a string of premises including the Nurai Island Resort in Abu Dhabi, in London and Rochester, Kent.

Fruit market trader David Bilsland, 67, entered a guilty plea to a charge of agreeing to import cocaine, after the court heard evidence that he told a refrigeration engineer he had “done something stupid” and was “going to jail for a long time”.

On Wednesday, Gerard Carbin, 44, and Ryan McPhee, 34, admitted being involved in organised crime through the production and supply of etizolam.

Co-accused Lloyd Cross, 32, entered a guilty plea on the first day of the trial, August 7, with his defence saying the drugs “could achieve a value of £76 million”.

James Stevenson has pleaded guilty to directing the importation of cocaine (NCA/PA)

Defending, John Scullion said: “The charge is in relation to a large quantity of cocaine which was recovered in Dover, which was concealed in a banana consignment – 119 packets were concealed.

“Cocaine was of a purity of not less than 73%.

“The total value was in the region of £38 million on a wholesale basis. It could achieve a value of £76 million.

“There has been a considerable degree of co-operation on behalf of Lloyd Cross.”

On Thursday, prosecutors accepted not guilty pleas from Garry McIntyre, 43, and he was allowed to walk free from court.

Stevenson, known as the Iceman, was described by the National Crime Agency as “one of Scotland’s most wanted fugitives” in 2022 when he was named in a list of the UK’s 12 most-wanted, after an international appeal was issued due to links with Alicante and Barcelona, Spain.

Police Scotland described him as a “dangerous individual who is responsible for a catalogue of serious crimes” in an appeal, linked to the case.

Images of the hoard of fruit were shown to the jury, along with a bag of cocaine seized.

National Crime Agency witnesses gave evidence regarding the infiltration of highly-encrypted network Encrochat, which was intercepted by French law enforcement in April 2020.

Prosecutor Michael Mackintosh told the court in a joint minute of agreed evidence that on September 21 2020, UK Border Force officials intercepted crates of bananas from Ecuador, addressed to a company, Glasgow Fruit Market, which contained a total of 952 blocks of cocaine each weighing one kilo – just less than a tonne.

Between May and September 21 2020, some 18 consignments were shipped to the company – followed by a further two which arrived after law enforcement officers made the discovery.

Forensic officers found the Class A drug was of 73% purity in 119 foil packages, each containing eight blocks of compressed white powder, the court heard.

The case was adjourned until Monday at the same court.