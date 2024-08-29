Oasis reunion: How much will tickets cost and where can I buy them?

With ticket prices for the Oasis reunion gigs being released, here is a breakdown of how fans can secure their place in the crowd next summer.

Gigs and Tours on Thursday set out the price for concert tickets in London, Manchester, Cardiff and Edinburgh.

It came after the band announced earlier this week that they will reunite for the first time since breaking up in 2009 to perform a 14-gig run in the UK and Ireland.

Ticket prices for the band’s Dublin shows were revealed by promoters MCD on its website earlier in the day.

Oasis performing at Wembley Arena in 1997 (Adam Butler/PA)

How much will tickets cost?

At Wembley Stadium, the cheapest tickets are seating priced at £74.25, before increasing to £101.75, £132.75, £167.75 and £206.25 depending on location.

Standing tickets at the national football stadium will cost £151.25, while a number of premium packages are also on offer with the most expensive costing £506.25.

It will give fans entrance to a pre-show party, a premium seating ticket, entry to a private Oasis exhibition, a premium collectable item, an exclusive merchandise package, an exclusive numbered lithograph and a commemorative lanyard.

The cheapest tickets for the band’s Manchester homecoming gig in Heaton Park will cost £148.50 for standing, with no seating on offer.

There are also premium ticket packages, with the most expensive costing £453.50.

The premium ticket gives fans a priority standing ticket, pre-show party entrance, entrance to a private Oasis exhibition, a premium collectable item, an exclusive merchandise package, an exclusive numbered lithograph and a commemorative lanyard.

At Murrayfield in Edinburgh, the cheapest ticket will cost £74 for seating, with prices increasing to £101.50, £129.00, £167.50 and £206.00 depending on location.

Normal standing tickets will cost £151, with a premium standing ticket also on offer at £216, which offers fans limited edition merchandise and a commemorative fabric wristband.

In Wales, the cheapest tickets for Cardiff’s Principality Stadium will be priced at £73 for seating, before rising to £100.50, £128.00, £166.50 and £205.

Standing will cost £150, while there are also a number of premium options, including a £505.00 ticket.

This offers fans entrance to a pre-show party, a premium seating ticket, entry to a private Oasis exhibition, a premium collectable item, an exclusive merchandise package, an exclusive numbered lithograph and a commemorative lanyard.

Where can tickets be purchased?

Tickets will be available on www.ticketmaster.co.uk, www.gigsandtours.com and www.seetickets.com for dates excluding Ireland.

Dublin-only tickets will be available at www.ticketmaster.ie.

These are the only official ticket sellers.

How can fans boost their chances of getting a ticket?

Organisers have suggested that fans should sign up to official ticket agents ahead of time as websites will be very busy when tickets go on sale.

How many tickets can be bought?

There is a limit of four tickets per household, per show. Organisers say only tickets bought through approved agents will be valid.

Will age restrictions be in place?

Restrictions will differ between venues, so concert-goers may want to check for restrictions at the location they are planning to attend.

Some venues, for example, do not allow children aged under five in reserved seating. Venues may also have rules around younger people needing to be accompanied by an adult.

Can tickets be resold?

Fans who can no longer attend the shows will be able to resell their tickets via Twickets or Ticketmaster Fan-to-Fan.

Ticket resales will be allowed at no more than the price that was paid – its face value plus booking fees.

Selling tickets through unauthorised resale platforms will breach the terms and conditions and tickets may be cancelled.

People can also run the risk of being scammed by going through unofficial routes.

Scammers will piggyback on to popular events and earlier this year, Lloyds Bank estimated fans of Taylor Swift had lost more than £1 million to ticket scammers ahead of her UK tour.

What happens if Oasis break up again before the concert?

The general advice on the Citizens Advice website about ticket sales is that if someone has bought their ticket from an official seller, the organiser will tell consumers how to get a refund if an event is cancelled or rescheduled.

People can also check whether the seller is a member of the Society of Ticket Agents and Retailers.

Consumers may potentially have added protections depending on how they paid, for example if they paid by credit card they may be covered by Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act.

In general, when organising any concert, organisers may choose to have potential incidents written into their insurance policies that they could be covered for, if something did not go as planned.