Man jailed for Bristol protest violence

A man who was filmed fighting with counter protesters during a demonstration outside a hotel housing asylum seekers has been jailed for nearly three years.

John Matthews, 30, joined an anti-immigration march on August 3 and was involved in clashes outside the Mercure Hotel in Bristol.

Footage showed a topless Matthews throwing punches at counter-protesters as police struggled to hold the groups back.

He had also been captured on CCTV throwing an object at police during the city centre disturbances.

After watching all the footage, Judge James Patrick said: “This is a man who is said to be unfit for work.”

Bristol Crown Court heard the Avon and Somerset policing operation had been estimated to have cost around £385,000 and involved the deployment of 300 officers.

At a previous hearing Matthews, of Knowle, Bristol admitted violent disorder.

He also faced sentence for separate offences of theft and causing harassment, alarm or distress, which he had admitted.

Rachael Stitt, defending, said the defendant suffered from ADHD, PTSD and bipolar disorder and had been the victim of stabbings several times.

“I showed him some of the clips and he said it was a stupid decision and he regrets his actions,” she said.

“He advises it was not his intention to go down and get stuck into the violence.

“He intended to peacefully protest in support of the NHS and the help they gave his grandmother.

“Things escalated once he got CS gassed.

“That exacerbated his underlying mental health conditions, and he admits then he just lost his temper.

“He is very regretful of his actions that day.”

Judge Patrick imposed a sentence of two years and eight months’ imprisonment for violent disorder and a consecutive four-month term for the theft.

“I am told you accept what you did was take a stupid decision and get involved in violence,” he said.

“But I can’t help but observe that you are 30 with a bad record of offending.

“I am told you were there to take part in a march supporting the National Health Service.

“It is difficult to see how anybody could be in Bristol on a Saturday evening protesting in support of the National Health Service.

“This was persistent lawlessness and much of it in the name of patriotism.

“You were in a group clashing with the police.

“The Mercure hotel was a hotel housing asylum seekers.

“You were involved in fights and throwing punches.

“This was a fight where a few police officers were struggling to maintain order.

“It is plain this was in reality an anti-immigration protest, and I read and heard about the high impact it had upon the community.”

He added: “I have regard to prison overcrowding but very simply put the public are entitled to a break from you and your criminal behaviour and that’s what the public are going to get.”

Detective Chief Inspector Clement Goodwin, of Avon and Somerset Police, said afterwards: “Matthews’ behaviour on that day was completely disgraceful.

“He showed an utter disregard for the safety of members of the public and police officers and I’m pleased that he has now received a lengthy prison sentence.”