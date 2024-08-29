Man appears in court after rape and murder of woman in Londonderry

A man has been remanded in custody after the rape and murder of a woman in Londonderry.

Montserrat Martorell, 65, was found dead in a flat in Londonderry last weekend.

Ciaran Murray, 28, of Gortfoyle Place in the city, has been charged with murder, rape and arson endangering life with intent on Saturday August 24.

He appeared before Londonderry magistrate’s court via videolink on Thursday.

He said: “Yes, I understand the charges,” after they were read to him.

A detective inspector said she believed she could connect him to the charges.

No application for bail was made during the brief hearing.

The case will next be mentioned at court on September 26.