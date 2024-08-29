Hotel prices near Murrayfield hit £1,000 as Oasis announce extra date

Hotel prices have soared in Edinburgh after Oasis announced a reunion tour and added a third date in the city, with one basic double room costing almost £1,000.

An extra Edinburgh date was among those added to the Oasis Live 25 tour on Thursday, with the Manchester rockers now set to perform at Murrayfield on August 8, 9 and 12 – during the Edinburgh festivals.

The Haymarket Hotel, which is less than a 20-minute walk from the stadium, is offering basic double rooms for £999 on the nights the band are due to play.

The same room is available for £600 on August 1.

At the Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa, a deluxe guest room is £458 on August 7 but £618 the following night.

The Hotel Indigo Edinburgh has a “standard” double room available at almost twice the cost on August 8 as it is earlier the same week.

The room cost at the York Street hotel costs £581 on August 8 but £304 on August 5.

Many hotels in Edinburgh managed by the same chain, IHG, already have no rooms available on August 8.

The nearest available hotel managed by the chain is Holiday Inn Express Glenrothes, Fife, 17 miles from the capital.

A double room there costs £196 on August 8 – compared to £108 on August 5.

On August 5, there are vacancies at hotels including voco Edinburgh – Royal Terrace, Hotel Indigo Edinburgh – Princes Street, and InterContinental Edinburgh The George.

However they are booked up on August 8.

All hotels have been contacted for comment.