Child abuse inquiry calls for witnesses ahead of hospital residential care phase

The child abuse inquiry has called on people with experience of under-18s residential care in Scottish hospitals to “get in touch” ahead of the next phase of the investigation.

The ninth phase of the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry, chaired by Lady Smith, will focus on residential care in establishments for children and young people with long-term healthcare needs, additional support needs, and disabilities – or any combination thereof – up to the end of 2014.

It will look into “all forms of abuse” as well as “inappropriate practices” at the establishments, with a view to understanding what happened to children while they were there, how any abuse happened, and how it could be prevented from happening in future.

Lady Smith said the inquiry is interested in hearing from people who had been in the institutions, or their families, or members of staff – or anybody else with information about the experiences of children and young people at the facilities.

She said: “I understand that coming forward to give evidence to the inquiry can be really difficult and daunting.

“I know that it is not at all easy to decide to make the decision to do so.

“It is for that reason that we have a specialist witness support team who assist all witnesses according to their particular needs, discussing with them what particular support they may require.

“We have already taken some evidence, but we would like more people to come forward. Please do get in touch with us if you feel at all able to help.”

The request for witnesses relates particularly to the following establishments:

NHS Dumfries & Galloway: Crichton Royal Hospital Ladyfield East Unit, Hannahfield Hall Unit, Ladyfield West Unit, and Eskdale House Unit.

NHS Forth Valley: Royal Scottish National Hospital, Larbert.

NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde: Lennox Castle Hospital, Lennoxtown, Glasgow.

Daughters of Charity of St Vincent de Paul: St Joseph’s Hospital, Rosewell.

Lady Smith added: “Our investigations cover all forms of abuse including physical, sexual, and emotional abuse. I will also be looking into any inappropriate practices that may have taken place at these establishments.

“If you were a child or young person in residential care at one of these establishments, or a member of their family, or a member of staff, I am looking for your help.

“Likewise, if you were a child or young person in long-term residential care at any other hospital in Scotland, I am looking for your help.

“If you are able to provide me with any information about the experiences of children and young people at these institutions, or any other long stay hospitals, it will be of considerable assistance to me in the work we are doing here to find out what happened to children in residential care there and, if they suffered abuse, how that happened and how to protect against it happening again now and in the future.”

The inquiry’s witness support team can be contacted by phone on 0800 0929 300, or emailed at talktous@childabuseinquiry.scot.

People can also contact the inquiry by post at SCAI, PO Box 24202, Edinburgh EH3 1JN.

Public hearings in the ninth phase of the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry are set to begin in spring 2025.