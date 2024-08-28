Two men charged over hard shoulder crash involving unmarked police car

Two men, aged 27 and 33, have been charged in connection with a crash involving an unmarked police car that left seven people in hospital.

At around 1.10pm on Wednesday July 24, a Mercedes A45 car collided with the unmarked Volvo S90 and a Mercedes CLS on the hard shoulder of the eastbound carriageway of the M8 motorway near junction 13 in Glasgow.

A police officer, 48, and a 43-year-old man remain in a stable condition in hospital.

A second officer, aged 38, and a 31-year-old man were also taken to hospital and were discharged after treatment.

Another three men, aged 27, 33 and 39, who were travelling in the Mercedes A45, were also taken to hospital and released following treatment.

A 27-year-old man who left the scene was arrested in connection with alleged road traffic offences shortly after the incident.

On Wednesday, police confirmed a 27-year-old man had now been charged.

He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday.

A second man, aged 33, has also been charged in connection with road traffic offences and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal in due course.

Chief Superintendent Hilary Sloan, head of road policing for Police Scotland, said: “My thoughts remain with our colleagues and members of the public who were injured in this incident. Our officers are being supported as they continue to recover from their injuries.

“I’d also like to thank the public for their support and information provided throughout our investigation.”