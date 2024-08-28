Two men arrested after man stabbed to death in east London

Two men have been arrested after a man was stabbed to death in east London.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called at 3.38pm on Wednesday to reports of a fight in Rushmore Road, Clapton, and found a man in his 30s with a stab injury.

He was treated by London Ambulance Service paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two males have been arrested and a crime scene is in place, the Met said.

Forensic officers attended the scene in Rushmore Road, Clapton (Aaron Chown/PA)

Inquiries are ongoing.

A black and grey electric wheelchair could be seen standing behind the cordon close to a forensics tent at the scene late on Wednesday evening.

The wheelchair and tent are on Overbury Street overlooked by a housing estate, with the cordon stretching on to Rushmore Road.

Large groups of people were gathered by the cordon shortly before 11pm on Wednesday as forensic staff worked.

Anyone with any information has been asked to call police on 101 or message @MetCC on X, formerly Twitter, quoting CAD 4793/28AUG.