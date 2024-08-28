‘No new decisions’ from UK or Germany on Ukraine’s use of weapons

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have said there are “no new decisions” from either the UK or Germany as regards to the use of weaponry donated by both countries to Ukraine.

Speaking at a press conference in Berlin this morning, Sir Keir told reporters that he was not going to “get into tactical questions about the use of weapons” but there are “no new decisions” when asked if he and Mr Scholz had discussed lifting restrictions on weapons given to Ukraine that would allow them to be used inside Russian territory.

Sir Keir said: “We have been providing support and weaponry to Ukraine consistent with the approach of other key allies, including Germany.

“We supported the approach and the framework put forward by the previous government in the United Kingdom when we were in opposition, and we are acting consistently with that in Government and that’s why I’m very clear that no new or different decisions have been made.

“I’m not going to get into tactical questions about the use of weapons for very obvious reasons, but no new decisions have been taken.”

Sir Keir spoke at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Germany on Wednesday (Justin Tallis/PA)

Mr Scholz also said that there are “no new decisions from Germany” on the matter and that the country is “going to continue” its support for Ukraine.

He said: “Germany is one of the very large supporters of Ukraine in Europe, within Europe, we are the largest contributor. We are going to continue this support.”

He added: “As far as weapon supplies are concerned, there are no new decisions from Germany.”

The Prime Minister is in Berlin as part of a two-day visit, that will also see him attending meetings in the French capital, Paris.

He is in Germany setting out plans for a new treaty with the nation as part of a wider “reset” of relations with Europe.

“At the heart of this treaty will be a new defence agreement, an agreement that builds upon our already formidable defence co-operation, but which expands that relationship to face the threats of a volatile world together,” he told the press conference.

“That, of course, means a shared resolve to stand up for the security of our people and the wider European continent, and that begins with our unyielding support for Ukraine, and we discussed that in some detail today.”

He added: “So, today we affirmed our commitment to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.”