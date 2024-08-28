Labour urges energy firms to support awareness campaign for winter bills help

The Government is planning to launch a national awareness campaign ahead of winter designed to help customers who need support paying energy bills.

At a roundtable with industry bosses on Wednesday, Labour’s energy consumers minister Miatta Fahnbulleh asked for industry support for the campaign, which will alert customers to financial help available to them for energy bills.

She also said suppliers should make sure struggling households are supported and do not fall into debt, and that those currently in debt or arrears are better protected.

Executives from Centrica, EDF, E.On, Octopus Energy, Scottish Power, Good Energy, Rebel Energy, Ovo, So Energy, Ecotricity and Utility Warehouse attended the roundtable event on Wednesday.

Industry body Energy UK, the regulator Ofgem, and Citizens Advice were also at the meeting.

Ms Fahnbulleh said: “Despite the tough inheritance, we will do everything in our power to support vulnerable households with their energy bills this winter.

“I want to thank Energy UK, Ofgem, Citizens Advice and the suppliers who met with me today to plan how we will support families struggling to pay their energy bills this winter and beyond.

“The determination to protect vulnerable families was clear. And we are committed to putting in place winter support this October. We will be hashing out the details over the next month so that families that need it are protected in the colder months.”

It comes as the average household energy bill is set to increase by £149 from October after Ofgem said it was increasing its price cap as homes approached the winter months.

At the same time, the Government is withdrawing winter fuel payments from millions of pensioner households not in receipt of benefits.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves defended this decision, which she blamed on a £22 billion black hole in the public finances inherited from the Conservatives.

Energy bills are set to rise again this winter

“It’s not a decision I wanted to make,” she said.

“It was a decision that I had to make in incredibly challenging circumstances to put our public finances on a firm footing.”

The Government’s policy on winter fuel payments will stop the handouts for people in England and Wales who are not in receipt of pension credit or other means-tested benefits.

Sir Keir Starmer has faced demands to U-turn on the plan, with pressure inside his party, from political opponents and from campaigners.

Ms Fahnbulleh also told companies the Government was prioritising plans to increase the mix of renewable energy generated in the UK over the coming years.

Part of this plan involves the newly-launched state energy investment company, GB Energy, which has £8.3 billion to invest in clean power projects over the next Parliament.

Rachel Fletcher, director of economics and regulation at Octopus Energy, who attended the meeting for the company, said: “High fossil-fuel prices will hit customers hard this winter and many are already in debt.

“We welcome the Government’s focus on this and look forward to working with Minister Fahnbulleh, other suppliers and charities to find solutions for this winter and beyond.”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves defended the Government’s decision to withdraw winter fuel payments from millions of pensioner households (Andy Buchanan/PA)

Meanwhile, David Buttress, chief executive of supplier OVO, said Ms Fahnbulleh had also stated the Government was “prioritising action on energy efficiency”.

“We need real support to keep homes warm and reduce bills – we stand ready to play our part,” he said.

Andrew Ward, head of ScottishPower’s customer business, said: “We need to work together to attack the root causes of fuel poverty – fixing Britain’s draughty, gas-reliant homes and supporting those that can afford energy the least.

“We’re pleased Government will work constructively with industry on a package of measures … to get financial support to the most vulnerable and provide a long-term safety net.”