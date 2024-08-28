British astronaut John McFall carries Paralympic flag at opening ceremony

British astronaut John McFall carried the Paralympic flag at the opening ceremony of the games in Paris.

McFall was one of only two flag bearers, along with French sailor Damien Seguin, to represent the whole Paralympic Games, rather than a specific county.

Reflecting before the ceremony on being a flag bearer, McFall said he was “truly honoured”.

“I am truly honoured to be standing here today, as a Paralympian and a member of the astronaut reserve with a physical disability,” McFall said.

“I like to think that my presence at this year’s ceremony, in my new role at the European Space Agency, attests to and embodies the success, reach and legacy of the Paralympic movement.”

McFall turned to a career in athletics after losing his right leg in a motorcycle accident at the age of 19.

He won a bronze medal in the 100m at the Beijing 2008 Paralympic Games.

He then became a doctor, qualifying as a trauma and orthopaedic specialist.

In November 2022, he was selected by the European Space Agency as a member of the astronaut reserve, becoming the world’s first person with a disability to qualify for the role.

He is undertaking astronaut training and a feasibility project with a view to boarding the International Space Station.

“With every new step of my journey, I am proud to be challenging preconceptions around the professional roles in which we should expect to see people with physical disabilities,” he said.

“I am committed to playing my part in laying the foundations for a future that is diverse, inclusive and full of opportunity for all.”

The opening ceremony was attended by athletes and world leaders, including Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.