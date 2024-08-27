Man died after being shot in abdomen by police officer, inquest told

A man died after he was shot in the abdomen by an armed police officer, an inquest has heard.

Joel Stenning was injured by the Surrey Police officer in the village of Knaphill, near Woking, in the early hours of August 11 this year.

The 29-year-old reportedly pointed an air rifle at police who attended his home following reports of a man with a gun.

The inquest into Mr Stenning’s death was opened at Surrey Coroner’s Court on Tuesday.

The hearing was told he died in a London hospital from “complications of a gunshot wound to the abdomen” shortly after 7.30am on August 15.

Mr Stenning was born in Chertsey, Surrey, lived in Woking, and worked as a roofer, the court was told.

Area Coroner Simon Wickens said Mr Stenning’s parents and partner are interested parties in the inquest, and it is understood they attended the hearing.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and Surrey Police are also interested parties, Mr Wickens said.

The coroner opened the inquest and adjourned it until November 27 for the police watchdog to carry out its investigation.

Earlier this month, the IOPC said Surrey Police had received a report shortly after 12.30am on August 11 of an altercation in the street, with a man said to be carrying a firearm in Nursery Road, Knaphill.

The caller reported that the man had then gone inside an address.

The IOPC added: “Armed Surrey officers arrived shortly afterwards and approached the address, with cordons put in place.

“Police body-worn footage shows officers calling for the occupant of the address to come to the door with nothing in their hands.

“The man opened the door and appeared to point a weapon in the officers’ direction.

“One shot was fired by a firearms officer, which struck the man shortly after 1.20am.

“A police baton round was also discharged. Officers provided immediate first aid. An ambulance was requested and the man was taken to hospital.”

The IOPC said a non-police issue weapon was found at the scene.

The watchdog said it was notified by Surrey Police shortly after 2am and declared an independent inquiry, sending investigators to attend the scene and the post-incident procedures, where officers provided initial accounts.

IOPC regional director Mel Palmer said: “This is a tragic incident during which a man sadly lost his life. We have met with the man’s family to explain our role. Our thoughts are with them and everyone affected by this incident.

“Fatal police shootings are rare. Given a person has died it’s important that an independent investigation is carried out to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident, including police actions and decision-making, and the use of lethal force.

“Our investigation is in its early stages, and we will keep the man’s family and the force updated as our investigation progresses.”