Curtis Warren wants ‘peace’ as he is given suspended sentence for order breach

Convicted gangster Curtis Warren wants “peace” and to be out of the “public glare”, his barrister has said as the 61-year-old was sentenced for breaching an order designed to prevent him committing serious crime.

Warren appeared before Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to six charges of failing to comply with a serious crime prevention order.

He admitted a further charge, which he asked to be taken into account when he was being sentenced.

Curtis Warren arrives at Liverpool Crown Court, where he has been given a 14-month jail term, suspended for 18 months (Peter Byrne/PA)

Recorder of Liverpool Andrew Menary KC handed him a 14-month jail term, suspended for 18 months.

Warren, who has previously been convicted in the Netherlands and Jersey for drugs offences, had been due to stand trial charged with 18 breaches of the order, but changed his pleas to six of the counts.

Paul Mitchell, prosecuting, asked the court to lie the remaining counts on file.

Anthony Barraclough, defending Warren, said: “He doesn’t want to be in the public glare any more, he wants peace and an end to it.”