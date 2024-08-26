What the papers say – August 26

Talks on a ceasefire deal in Gaza and the latest news from Westminster take centre stage on the front pages of Monday’s newspapers.

The Independent, Daily Mirror, and The Guardian all lead on Israel’s words of warning to Hezbollah amid fears of a widening conflict despite ceasefire discussions continuing.

The decision to give Labour donor Lord Waheed Alli a 10 Downing Street security pass is “deeply concerning”, according to the Conservatives with the Daily Mail and The Daily Telegraph leading with the story.

Labour comes under more fire in the Daily Express and the i over the axing of winter fuel payments.

The Times focuses on Sir Keir Starmer saying it will take a “decade to rebuild Britain” after taking over from the Conservatives in government.

The Financial Times reports that private equity firms have slammed on the brakes for dealmaking with China.

Lastly, the Daily Star leads with “sun’s out, tums out” with the chance of good weather for the bank holiday.