Organisers ‘thrilled’ at success of Edinburgh International Book Festival

Organisers have said they are “absolutely thrilled” at the success of the Edinburgh International Book Festival which drew more than 100,000 visits this month.

Writers Margaret Atwood, Richard Osman, Sir Salman Rushdie, Philippa Gregory and Marian Keyes were among those who took part in the event, which ended on Sunday August 25.

Figures from across the political spectrum also appeared, including Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney, Home Office minister Jess Phillips, former Green MP Caroline Lucas, Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

More than 100,000 visits were made to the festival’s new home at the newly opened Edinburgh Futures Institute, with ticket and book sales significantly up on previous years, organisers said.

Margaret Atwood was among those to appear at the festival (Ian West/PA)

There were almost 600 events and more than 200 of them sold to 90% capacity or more.

Jenny Niven, director of the Edinburgh International Book Festival, said: “We are absolutely thrilled with the success of the Book Festival this year.

“Audiences have voted with their feet and we’ve seen full houses and brilliant, engaged crowds.

“Debate and discussion has been relished by audiences and authors alike proving the Festival is a truly important space for people to be inspired and come together.

“Edinburgh Futures Institute as a Book Festival venue has been terrific and we’re already looking at the ways we can build on what we’ve created for next year.

“We’re looking forward to beginning conversations in the Autumn with everyone who will be part of our story in our next glorious edition.”

During the festival audiences from 55 countries joined online for pay what you can events.

Over the course of the event more than 4,500 school children from P1 to S6 were transported to the festival, to attend free events and claim their own free book, supported by the final instalment of Baillie Gifford’s funding.

Also during August authors including Andrew O’Hagan, Amy Liptrot, Jenni Fagan and Joseph Coelho attended schools, prisons and local reading centres as part of the Book Festival’s year-round Communities programme.

Jamie Crawford, incoming chairman of the Edinburgh International Book Festival Board, said: “For the past two weeks, the excitement at this new chapter in the story of the book festival, from authors, staff and audiences, has been palpable.

“The new space at the Futures Institute has opened up a long-dormant part of the city, and it has clearly demonstrated its value and its huge potential for the future.

“As for right now, it is crucial to reflect on the great success of this year’s festival to underline the critical importance of literary culture to Edinburgh and Scotland.

“It is in everyone’s interests to support it and to see it thrive.”

The 2024 Edinburgh International Book Festival ran from August 10-25, and took place at the Edinburgh Futures Institute on Lauriston Place, with this made possible by a partnership with Edinburgh University.

The Book Festival also worked with Underbelly at the McEwan Hall to bring audiences the Front List strand of major events.