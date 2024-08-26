Four more people held over Bradford house fire which killed mother and children

Four more people have been arrested by police investigating a house fire that killed a mother and three children in Bradford.

Bryonie Gawith, 29, was found dead at the scene in Westbury Road on Wednesday, and her three children, Denisty Birtle, nine, Oscar Birtle, five, and Aubree Birtle, 22 months, all died later in hospital.

West Midlands Police said their home was “deliberately set alight” in the early hours.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in the Keighley area of the city in the early hours of Monday morning, West Midlands Police said.

A 54-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man were also arrested at the same address on suspicion of assisting an offender, while a 44-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder shortly after 10am on Monday after he attended at a police station.

Emergency services in Westbury Road, Bradford, following a house fire (Peter Byrne/PA)

The force also said a 36-year-old man detained on Friday remains in custody and a 39-year-old man, who was arrested at the scene on Wednesday on suspicion of murder, remains in hospital in a critical condition.

A 45-year-old man also arrested on Friday has been released with no further action and eliminated from the investigation.

Police cordons have been set up in Kensington Street and Alice Street in Keighley as officers continue their inquiries.